The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic will begin with the induction of the Hall of Came Class of 2020 on Friday night. There wasn’t a tournament or hall of fame enshrinement last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The induction ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Missouri Theater in downtown St. Joseph. The class consists of nine legendary players, two legendary coaches and a legendary contributor which includes the following:
Eric Brand, Bethel (Indiana)
Eric Brand is the only player in Bethel history to play in four straight national championship games, winning three of them. Brand’s teams won the 1997 NAIA National Championship, 1998 NAIA National Championship, and 2000 NCCAA National Championship. Brand was named an NAIA Hall of Fame member in 2018, after being named to the NAIA All-Tournament teams in 1998 and 1999 and becoming a three-time All-American.
Corey Crowder, Kentucky Wesleyan
Corey Crowder was named the NABC Division II National Player of the Year in 1991, after finishing as the runner-up in 1990. He was a three time NABC All-American, receiving first team honors in 1990 and 1991. Crowder was a member of the 1990 NCAA National Championship team. Crowder finished his career with 2,282 points, 245 3-pointers, 806 rebounds, 211 assists, and 155 steals.
Kenny Davis, Georgetown College
Kenny Davis was named an NAIA All-American from 1969, 1970 and 1971. He is the last small college player to play on a USA Olympic team, as Davis was elected Captain of the 1972 U.S. Olympic Team by his teammates. He is the only player in USA basketball history to play in the World Games, Pan American Games, and the Olympics.
Andre Foreman, Salisbury
Andre Foreman is the all-time leading scorer in the history of NCAA Division III basketball, finishing his career with 2,940 points, while also finishing his career with 1,315 rebounds. During his junior season, he led the country in scoring with 31.5 points per game. Foreman was a two-time First Team NABC All American (1990-91 and 1991-92), and was named as the 1991-92 NABC National Player of the Year.
Stan Gouard, Southern Indiana
Stan Gouard was the NABC NCAA Division II Player of the Year and first team All–American in 1995 and 1996. He led Southern Indiana to the 1995 NCAA Division II National Championship, the 1994 NCAA Division II Championship game appearance, and the 1996 NCAA II Great Lakes Regional finals.
Andy Panko, Lebanon Valley
Andy Panko was named NCAA Division III Player of the Year in 1998 and 1999. During his career he was named NABC First Team All–American three times. Panko is Lebanon Valley’s all-time leading scorer with 2,515 points and is 11th in NCAA Division III history.
Archie Talley, Salem College
In 1976, Archie Talley tallied four-straight 50-point games in one week. Talley finished his career scoring 30 or more points in twelve consecutive games. Talley finished the 1976 season as the nation’s leading scorer with 40.8 ppg. He also set the NAIA record of 1,347 points scored in a single season, 34 points shy of Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I record.
Dallas Thornton, Kentucky Wesleyan
Dallas Thornton competed on two NCAA Division II National Championship Teams (1966 and 1968), and one third-place team (1967). Thornton was a starter in all 112 games he played for Kentucky Wesleyan. Thornton took part in the 1968 US Olympic Trials.
Larry Wilson, Nicholls State
As part of Nicholls State from 1975-79, Larry Wilson was a three–time All–American. Wilson was only the 18th player in NCAA History below Division I to score 2,500 career points and hold a 25 ppg scoring average. In 1979, Wilson was the NCAA Division II representative in the NABC All–Star game. He was the 34th pick in the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
Roger Kaiser, West Georgia & Life
Roger Kaiser coached West Georgia for 20 years, winning the NAIA National Championship in 1974. In 1990, he started the basketball program at Life University and won the NAIA National Championships in 1997, 1999, and 2000, and led Life to two additional appearances in the National Championship game.
Mike Lightfoot, Bethel (Indiana)
Mike Lightfoot coached Bethel from 1987 to 2017, where he led the Pilots to three NAIA Division II Championships and four NCCAA Championships (1992, 1993, 2000, 2007), giving him a remarkable seven national championships. Lightfoot was the fastest collegiate coach in basketball history to reach the 300, 400, and 500 win plateaus.
A.O. Duer
A man affectionately known as “Mr. NAIA”, Duer spent a quarter of a century working to improve intercollegiate basketball and promote equality in college athletics. Duer pioneered the integration of basketball with the inclusion of an all-black school in the 1954 tournament. Duer continues to be honored to this day as the NAIA A.O. Duer Scholarship is awarded annually to one junior men’s athlete and one junior women’s athlete (regardless of sport) in recognition of their character and outstanding academic and athletic excellence. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
