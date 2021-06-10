The 68th St. Joseph Country Club Invitational will take place Friday and Saturday at the club's course in Country Club, Missouri.

This is the first time the Invitational has been put on in partnership between the SJCC and the Missouri Golf Association, allowing for the tournament to attract even more top talent from across the state and Midwest region.

The tournament is attracting players from St. Joseph and far beyond, with players traveling in from Omaha, Indianapolis, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale.

The tournament features 79 teams of two in one of the last tune-ups ahead of the Missouri Amateur Championship on June 22. The field will tee off in the mornings Friday and Saturday.