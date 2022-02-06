Six Kansas City Chiefs partook in Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, helping the AFC to a 41-35 win.
The Chiefs' participants were offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Mahomes’ first appearance came after the AFC scored to make it 14-7. Opting for a fourth-and-15 try instead of a kickoff, Mahomes missed a deep pass to Kelce. Mahomes then threw an interception to Bucs defensive back Antoine Winfield.
Mahomes was strip-sacked by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the final play of the second quarter. Mahomes finished 5 of 10 for 53 yards and the interception.
Hill finished with four catches for 27 yards. Kelce had one catch for 10 yards. Brown Jr. played at right tackle. Mathieu registered two tackles, and Clark didn't register a stat.
