Jake Mikesch finished the stroke play portion of the 113th Missouri Amateur Championship in 15th place, leading six St. Joseph golfers to the match play portion of the competition.
Mikesch finished 1-over in the two rounds, while three-time champion Brad Nurski finished one stroke back. Cole Roberts, who finished 6-over, finished one stroke ahead of Brian Haskell, Brooks Jungbluth and Hank Lierz, who also advanced out of stroke play. The cut line came in at 8-over.
The top 64 players advance to a match play bracket beginning with two matches Thursday.