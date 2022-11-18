The East Buchanan Bulldogs football team carries a lunch pale and wears a hard hat on the defensive side, and the scoreboard would justify that.
As efficient as the Bulldog offense has been with its plethora of weapons, many of those same players on that side of the ball are not only putting points up, but keeping points off of it as well.
As of mid-November and a sectional football contest on the horizon, the Bulldogs haven’t allowed a single point to an opponent since Oct. 14 when they allowed 12 first half points to Mid Buchanan. From there, it’s been goose eggs on the scoreboard for every team they’ve come across since.
“Well, I would just say having guys in the right spots and allowing athletes to be athletes. East Buchanan has a lot of really good athletes,” head coach Dan Ritter said. “We just put them in the right spot and we make sure we watch enough film to have them in the right position to make a big play. They've done that all year and they've done it last year as well.”
Ritter and the Bulldogs have been met with little resistance in the postseason, but could be facing their greatest challenge yet when they travel to Gallatin on Saturday afternoon to keep their season alive.
With the defending Class 1 state champions, the Bulldogs have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done since 2014. They could become the first program since Valle Catholic to conquer back-to-back state championships in the Class 1 ranks.
Junior running back Trevor Klein got a taste of that success a year ago while playing a big role in helping his team accomplish that goal, but feels they can’t look too far ahead in order to repeat.
“Obviously, state championship is in the back of our minds, but we got to focus on Gallatin, and the upcoming weeks and just focus on our next opponent,” Klein said.
Saturday’s quarterfinal game could be a dogfight as both Bulldog teams are fighting for something different. Gallatin is currently riding an undefeated record and defending their home field while East Buchanan is wanting to defend their crown. Both teams boast preventative defenses and as tough as East Buchanan has been, Gallatin has allowed slightly less points to their opponents this season.
“I know they have a pretty cool atmosphere over in Gallatin and it's going to be a road game, so it's going to be a big challenge,” Ritter said. “They're kind of like us in a lot of ways, just solid all around. you don't see any real holes in their defense or offense.”
