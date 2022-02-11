Ryan Shroyer has resigned after one season at the helm of the Lafayette football team.
The Irish alum and school officials confirmed his resignation to News-Press NOW Friday evening. The St. Joseph School District posted the job opening Friday.
Shroyer was hired last summer following the resignation of Eric McDowell. Shroyer took Lafayette to a 6-4 season, earning the No. 2 seed and a bye in the district playoffs.
"Thank you to my players, coaches, parents, administration, school district, and community for the opportunity. Go Irish!,” Shroyer said in a statement to News-Press NOW.
The Irish started 4-0, which included a MSHSAA record-setting performance by senior quarterback Jaron Saunders and senior wide receiver Kingston Oliver in a win at Atchison. An overtime loss to Central was the only blemish during a 6-1 start, though an injury to Saunders and beefed up schedule led to three-straight losses against St. Pius X, Maryville and Excelsior Springs to end the season.
