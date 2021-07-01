New Irish football coach Ryan Shroyer is returning home, and he couldn’t be more excited.
A 2009 graduate of Lafayette, Shroyer said he’s looking forward to continuing to build on the culture of Northside football.
“There’s not a high school or a group of kids or a city that I care more about than here at Lafayette,” Shroyer said.
Shroyer was announced as the new head coach for Irish football on Wednesday morning. He takes over for Eric McDowell, who spent 12 years as a coach on the Northside, three of them as head coach.
“A lot of people worked really, really hard to build the tradition and have success here over the last decade or so,” Shroyer said. “It’s an honor to be here and bring back some of that tradition and do what’s best for the kids.”
After college, Shroyer returned to Lafayette as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2017. In his six seasons, the Irish were a combined 40-26. Since then, he spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Polo.
Being an alum of the school, Shroyer said the program means more to him, and he knows what it takes to motivate his players to succeed.
Shroyer credited his mentors, both at Lafayette and Polo, for helping him achieve success and get to the point where he could lead the program he once played in.
Shroyer said he’s coming into a good situation at Lafayette, and the senior leadership will help him and the team achieve success quickly.
“These seniors, they want to win, they want to be held accountable, they want to have fun,” Shroyer said, “and that’s what I’m about.”
With support behind him, and a group that’s ready to succeed, Shroyer said he hopes to hit the ground running once football season gets going.
“I won’t promise the kids anything, wins, losses, score, anything like that, but what I will promise them is I’ll bring the best I can of myself and what I can control,” Shroyer said. “We’re gonna be proud of where we’re from, proud of the Northside and the community and the culture, and we’re gonna bring it each week.”
