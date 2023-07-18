The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2023 training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Wednesday, although that practice won’t be open to the public. Coaches, rookies and quarterbacks arrived Tuesday in St. Joseph, with veterans reporting on Friday.
Ahead of training camp, head coach Andy Reid mentioned the Chiefs are still in contact with Chris Jones, and Isiah Pacheco may start on the PUP list, or physically unable to perform.
“We’ve got a good football team, I love the organization,” Reid said. “I mean, being up here at Missouri Western State University and the way that people treat us up here is phenomenal. All of those things I look forward to.”
Rookies arrived Tuesday. The defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, who host Detroit in the league’s annual primetime kickoff game on Sept. 7, are one of nine teams with rookies reporting on Tuesday.
After a fun-filled summer of ring ceremonies and more, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to lead the rookies in training camp.
“We won the Super Bowl last year, and it was amazing, but still, a lot of young guys, we want to continue to get better and better,” Mahomes said. “I mean, you look around the AFC, everybody’s gotten better, so you want to continue to build and build and not be satisfied with what we did last year.”
You may be wondering how a man who led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and QBR could continue to build upon his skill sets. The secret comes from the man in charge, also known as Andy Reid.
Last season’s MVP is always being challenged by Reid, something the coaches do not only because Mahomes likes a challenge, but to keep his mind sharp.
“He (Reid) has a new way to challenge me. It seems like every day I always feel like I kind of mastered the offense,” Mahomes said. “I feel like I kind of know what he’s thinking at all times, and then he’ll throw a little curve ball for me, and I think that’s what makes him such a great coach.”
Entering his 11th season with the Chiefs, Reid has plenty of experience with training camp and being in St. Joseph. While the team was celebrating various accolades and events throughout the off-season, it’s time to lock and get the rookies ready for an intense month.
“This tests you both mentally and physically when you have to go through a training camp, and then there are a lot of eyes on you,” Reid said. “All the fans that are out there, a lot of eyes and so it’s different. There’s a different intensity level.”
In case you thought that maybe the head coach was just trying to scare his rookies, the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is here to tell you that’s not the case.
“Obviously St. Joe is an amazing spot to have camp and we come out here, have a lot of fun, but you got to be ready to work,” Mahomes said. “I tell you, if you can get through Andy Reid’s training camp, then you’ll be able to get through an NFL season.”
