Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes brings his luggage up a ramp Tuesday on the campus of Missouri Western State University ahead of training camp.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2023 training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Wednesday, although that practice won’t be open to the public. Coaches, rookies and quarterbacks arrived Tuesday in St. Joseph, with veterans reporting on Friday.

Ahead of training camp, head coach Andy Reid mentioned the Chiefs are still in contact with Chris Jones, and Isiah Pacheco may start on the PUP list, or physically unable to perform.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

