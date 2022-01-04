After being a two-point at the halfway mark, the Lafayette boys rode a massive second half performance to a definitive 63-34 victory over cross-town rival Central on Tuesday at Lafayette High School.
It was the Indians’ first trip to Lafayette for a basketball game since 2006, and with the home crowd in rare form, Lafayette (7-2) coach Kevin Bristol says his team was ready to win a gritty game.
“We want to protect home court, we just protect this house. We take pride in the Northside,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are, if you’re playing a city school, it’s always gonna be the best game.”
Central (1-8) competed hard through the first two quarters, fighting back whenever the Fighting Irish tried to pull away. The first quarter ended with a 13-12 Irish lead, and as the two teams entered the locker room, Lafayette led just 27-25.
Indians senior Trey Main had 10 points in the first half and led the team with 13 overall. Lafayette junior Camden Bennett led the Irish with 15 first half points, and 21 overall.
The third quarter was a different story, as the Irish held the Indians without a single score and tacked on 16 points of their own.
“I think we just came out with a lot of intensity at halftime,” Lafayette senior Drake Davison said. “We talked and made some changes, and then just came out with a lot of intensity in the third quarter and held them scoreless.”
Davison turned things on in the second half, scoring twelve over the final two quarters and making life hard for the Indians at the rack.
Bristol spoke on Davison’s play in the second half.
“He showed great effort, he played well on defense and picked his spots in scoring. That’s who he is,” Bristol said. “This time of year we’re just trying to click and get these guys familiar with the position they need to play and today he did his part.”
The final quarter was no kinder to the Indians, who scored nine points to the Irish’s 20 and finished the second half at a 36-9 deficit overall after a promising start to the game.
“First half, great energy and great effort and we shot the ball well. Second half, we turned it over a couple of times early and things started to snowball pretty quick,” Central coach Jacob Kimble said. “That’s a team that you can’t turn the ball over on, they get up and down pretty quick.”
After a thrilling week at the Neosho Tournament to close out 2021, Bristol believes his team is on a steady incline.
“I think (the second half) is what we can do at any moment in time,” Bristol said. “Coming back from Neosho, I think we grew a little bit and matured down there, and that’s the product that the coaching staff has envisioned all year long is playing that type of basketball. We have the capability of doing that.”
On Thursday, Lafayette will travel to Maryville while Central will host Kearney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.