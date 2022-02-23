ROSENDALE, Mo. — At the halfway mark of the Class 2 District 16 semifinal on Wednesday at North Andrew High School, East Atchison had cut the Bishop LeBlond lead to just one point. A furious second half allowed the Golden Eagles to secure a dominant 72-41 victory and advance to their second straight district title.
LeBlond (17-9) got off to a fast start, getting out to a nine-point lead before East Atchison (12-16) cut the lead to five. The Wolves really began their comeback late in the second quarter, as they held the Eagles to single digits and scored 16 points of their own in an offensive effort led by junior Jarrett Spinnato’s seven points.
It took a free throw in the final minute to give the Eagles a marginal 28-27 lead at the half, though momentum seemed to be on the side of East Atchison as the two teams headed to the locker room.
“A lot of nerves, a lot of people going into that game thought it was an easy win which puts a lot of pressure on us,” LeBlond junior Jake Korell said. “Coach said at half that we needed to bump up the intensity.”
The Eagles began the third quarter on a 10-0 run, and took further control of the game with a 22-6 quarter that made the proposition of a Wolves upset look increasingly unlikely.
They followed that up with a 22-8 quarter in the final frame.
The junior duo of Korell and Hayden Cross drove much of the scoring in this game, as the Eagles’ outside shooting threat helped them gradually open up holes in the East Atchison defense and find their way inside for interior scores.
“That first half we were taking a lot of threes, we got lazy in the second,” Cross said. “They were coming out pretty hard on me so when we attacked those gaps and hit our cutters, things started to work out for us.”
Korell led the team with 18 points and Cross was right behind at 16. Eagles coach Mitch Girres spoke on the duo taking the reigns when the team needed them most.
“They played really well. Jake was so good all night attacking the basket, and Hayden was awesome from midrange in the pull up game,” Girres said. “Transition is where Hayden’s really good, and we talked about that a lot, too. Second half we played more like what we’re capable of.”
Friday will be the second year in a row that the Eagles will compete for a Class 2 District 16 championship, a thrill that LeBlond hasn’t grown tired of yet.
“I’m looking forward to playing whoever it is, it’s exciting at this time of year to get an opportunity to play a really good team,” he said.
North Andrew 62, King City 31
The Wildkats had no answer for Cardinals senior Owen Graham in the second Class 2 District 16 semifinal of the night, allowing the big forward to pound away all game to the tune of a game-high 24 points.
Graham scored the first six points of the game, resulting in an early timeout for King City. By the end of the first quarter, they led 14-6. This differential was largely unchanged until halfway through the second quarter, when the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run that secured a 20-point halftime lead. They would only grow the differential from there.
The win ensured a rematch of last year’s district championship game between the Cardinals and No. 1 seed LeBlond. North Andrew was victorious in that game, on its way to a State Final Four appearance.
LeBlond and North Andrew will square off for the district title Friday night in Rosendale. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
