Lafayette has named Scott Finley as its new football coach.
Finley is a Chillicothe, Missouri, native and was most recently the head coach at Carrollton. He had been head coach of the Trojans since ‘18 until midway through last season.
Finely takes over a program that has seen its last two coaches resign after four total years. Eric McDowell stepped down after three seasons, and Ryan Shroyer resigned in February after one year leading his alma mater.
Shroyer took Lafayette to a 6-4 season, including a 4-0 start, earning the No. 2 seed and a bye in the district playoffs.
