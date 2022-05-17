SEDALIA, Mo. — For just the second time in program history, Bishop LeBlond has an individual state champion in boys golf, as junior Sam Schoeberl captured the Class 3 crown at Sedalia Country Club on Tuesday.
Schoeberl was tied for the lead after the first round, and held on for the co-title with Hallsville’s Logan Cox, both shooting a 4-over par 144 for the tournament.
Schoeberl said winning state was a goal he’s always set for himself.
“It’s just something you always think about,” Schoeberl said. “You’re out practicing your friends, you have a five footer, and you’re like, ‘If I make this, I’m gonna win state,’ and it actually came true.”
The individual tournament came down to the final hole. After a birdie on 14, Schoeberl followed with a triple bogey on 15, cutting his five-stroke lead to two.
After pars on 16 and 17, Schoeberl carried the two-stroke lead to the final hole, with Nevada’s Owen Swearingen and Cox on his tail.
Swearingen looked to be Schoeberl’s tightest contender, but his par on 18 cemented his spot behind. Cox’s birdie on 18 moved him one stroke behind, and Schoeberl needed just a par for the outright victory.
Schoeberl’s par putt didn’t break, staying left of the hole, forcing him to tap in for bogey.
After finishing with a tie for the lead, LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres said there was a little confusion on whether or not there would be a playoff to determine a winner, but once they determined Schoeberl would take a share of the state championship, they were relieved.
“I didn’t realize it at first, but thinking back, I don’t think there’s ever been a playoff for an individual champion for MSHSAA,” Girres said. “It’s cool for both of those kids. Neither one of them has to worry about the disappointment of losing in a playoff.”
In addition to Schoeberl’s individual title, LeBlond took second place in the team competition, finishing 14 strokes behind the champions, Father Tolton.
The Eagles notched four All-State finishers, with Schoeberl, Tim Johnston in ninth and Patrick Johnston and Davis Jungbluth tied for 15th.
The second place finish marks the seventh season in a row that LeBlond has placed in the team competition.
“I’m super happy about it,” Girres said. “I know they’re disappointed with second, but sometimes you just get beat by a better team, and I think they were a little bit better than we were this week.”
With still another season left, Schoeberl said he’s excited to accomplish a lifelong goal and he’s hopeful to make it back-to-back titles next season.
“Winning state today was a dream come true,” Schoeberl said. “It’s something I never thought I could even do. All the hard work and everything just paid off today. Next year, I’m looking to defend my title.”
Other city finishers include Lafayette’s Jackson Compton at 51st and Sam Ryan at 66th, along with Benton’s Carson Newlon at 72nd.
In the area, Maryville finished fifth in the team competition, led by Trevin Cunningham in 24th, followed by Ethan Scott in 45th, Jacob Scott in 48th, Jack Dinsdale in 61st and Marcus Henggeler in 65th.
Chillicothe’s Jackson Trout finished 36th, Cameron’s Brady Stice finished 51st and Tucker Hermanson finished 77th, along with Savannah’s Stephen Loewe finishing 61st.
