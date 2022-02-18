Savannah junior Makenzie Kurre earned a pair of gold medals, including setting a state meet record, at the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships on Friday in St. Peters, Missouri.
Kurre's meet was highlight by a Class 1 meet record on her way to gold in the 100-yard freestyle. Kurre finished in 51.38, clearing the field by nearly a half second. Third place finished 1.5 seconds back of Kurre. She also swam a prelim time of 51.41, which broke the previous record.
Kurre took home the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.79. She finished ahead of Parkway West junior Campbell Murawski (1:53.25) and Tolton Catholic's Lindsey Hervey (1:53.71). Every other swimmer was 2.5 seconds back or more.
The Savannah 200-yard freestyle relay of Lana Rhoads, Corinna Stewart, Canica Rodriguez and Kurre came in 15th.
Kurre won gold in the 100 free and third in the 200 free as a freshman. She followed up with silver in the 100 and third in the 200 last year.
