Savannah’s Cole Horton fell just short of the gold medal in the singles bracket of the Central Tennis Invitational on Wednesday at the Noyes Tennis Courts, losing to Blue Springs South’s Carter McIntosh in the finals after losing only one set in the entire tournament prior.
Ten schools from the greater Kansas City area competed in the round robin tournament, with each team competing in two singles brackets and two doubles brackets.
By far the smallest school in attendance, Savannah came away with finalists in the ‘A’ singles bracket and the ‘B’ doubles bracket. All in all, coach Wakefield Hare was far from disappointed in the team’s performance.
“I was really thankful for this opportunity, because Savannah doesn’t traditionally play in the Class 3 tournaments,” he said. “It’s kind of a glimpse into what Class 1 state could look like for us, so how awesome to play this competition and let the guys see that they belonged on the court.”
Horton was well on his way to a clean sweep until the semifinal round of the ‘A’ singles bracket, when he suffered his first set loss to Park Hill’s Ethan Slaggie. He then played McIntosh in the final, where he lost 4-2 in both matches.
“It was an awesome day, there was a lot of good experience out here today. Carter, got to love him, he’s a good tennis player and he beat me,” Horton said. “He had a lot more pace and he was a lot more consistent. He had a really good stroke to him, he’s a really good player.”
Hare spoke on Horton being able to compete against quality opponents.
“It’s cool that you know that he’s gonna play well even amongst this competition,” Hare said. “Sometimes when you’re competition isn’t great you don’t learn a whole lot, so it was nice to see Cole get pressed and I’m glad every time he gets put under the fire because there’s growth happening pretty rapidly in him.”
It was an up-and-down day for the Indians, who were out several players including their usual No. 1 in River Flaska. The bulk of their success came in the ‘A’ doubles bracket, where freshman Kevin Doggemiller and junior Lucas Cebulko got a first round bye in tournament play before falling to Liberty North in a three-match quarterfinal round.
Coach Tommy Castronovo says this was an opportunity for his less experienced squad to get reps against tough competition.
“I’ve got a young group this year, guys that need varsity experience and that’s what we’re slogging through right now,” Castronovo said. “A lot of the guys who were in the middle of the lineup last year graduated, so now these guys who were playing JV are playing low varsity spots and they’re realizing that they’ve got to step up if they want to do well.”
Central will take the rest of the week off before they travel to Lee’s Summit West on Monday. Meanwhile, Savannah will host Cameron on Thursday.
