The Midland Empire Conference held its conference tennis tournament Wednesday at the Noyes Tennis Courts in St. Joseph. The big winner in the individual bracket went to Savannah’s Iris Alvarez, who won both sets with a combined score of 12-1.
“It feels really great,” Alvarez said. “I worked really hard to get here and I’m really proud of myself.”
The Savannah sophomore said she normally plays her best early in the day, but consistency helped her win her first conference championship.
“I’ve noticed that I always start better in the morning, but today I thought I stayed pretty consistent throughout the day,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez defeated Bishop LeBlond freshman Iris Ideker in the finals with set wins of 6-1 and 6-0. Eagles coach Jackson Gwinn was happy with the effort and play of his young player.
“I was very happy and very proud of her for fighting and staying in it for that long,” Gwinn said. “That’s a lot of matches and though it wasn’t too hot, that’s still a lot of matches. Even in her match against Iris Alvarez, I was happy with the way she played, but she just wasn’t quite ready to take her out today.”
“The more good competition they can get, the better and they can approach it with a positive mindset. If they just play hard and do their best, it can be a positive learning experience.”
On the doubles side, the St. Pius X Warriors continued its dominance with its third-straight doubles conference championship. The Warriors were guaranteed a first and second place finish due to seeding as the tournament saw the duo of Annelise Dunn and Aramas Bernice face teammates Megan Griffin and Kintzli Wagner in the final.
Griffin and Wagner came in as the team’s number three and four players and pulled off the upset with the win over Dunn and Bernice, the teams top two players.
