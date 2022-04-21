Savannah came through with a pair of clutch runs in the final inning to take a late lead and eventually beat Smithville 5-4 in the Pony Express Tournament championship on Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The victory was especially sweet, as it avenged a 7-5 loss that Savannah (18-4) suffered against the Warriors at the beginning of the month.
“It’s good to get them under our belt, especially because they beat us earlier in the season in a close game that we gave away,” senior Ty Hilsabeck said. “It felt good to come back here and pick up a win in a big game.”
After a quiet opening inning, Savannah broke the game open with a two-RBI double up the right foul line by junior Ethan Dudeck. Dudeck later was driven in on a single from fellow junior Truman Bodenhausen to give the Savages an early 3-0 lead.
Smithville (14-5) junior Ryker Edwards responded in the bottom of the fourth with a booming double into right field that drove in junior Andrew Hedgecorth for their first run of the game and they scored again on an error, but the Savages were able to strand three to close out the inning.
After allowing just two hits in Ashton Kincaid’s three innings pitched, the Savages rotated four more pitchers onto the mound to varying degrees of success.
Smithville senior Chester Brooks tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth. Facing a bases loaded situation in the sixth, Savages pitcher Alex Fitzgerald struck Hedgecorth and gave the Warriors a 4-3 lead.
In a high leverage final inning, the Savages delivered. With two outs on the board, Wyatt Jackson drove in Dudeck on a single to tie it up, and a ground ball from Hilsabeck miraculously snuck through the second baseman’s grasp to drive in Dudeck and retake the lead.
Senior Heisman LaFave spoke on the play.
“In the dugout we were just sitting there watching, thinking ‘Get through, get through,’” he said. “Then it got through and we all started cheering, it was a great time and we were excited.”
With the game on the line, Savages coach Erich Bodenhausen began the bottom of the seventh with Parker Brayley on the mound before settling on LaFave to bring the game home. The Savages secured a few quick outs to walk away champs.
Bodenhausen spoke on his decision to put LaFave in the game.
“He’s a great leader, and for him to be able to come in not loose at all and close out the game,” Bodenhausen said. “He’s a great young man.”
Savannah outhit Smithville nine to seven, and both teams finished with two errors.
Savannah will play next when they host East Buchanan next Monday.
Maryville 6, Benton 4
Maryville jumped out to their eventual six run total by the fifth inning and endured a final run by the Cardinals to secure third place in the Pony Express Tournament.
Maryville opened up scoring with a sacrifice fly from junior Cooper Loe that drove in senior Connor Drake. After a balk from the Cardinals and a single from Drake, the Spoofhounds already led 3-0 before driving in three runs in the top of the fifth.
Benton responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, and contributed another in the seventh, but the effort proved to be too little too late.
Lafayette fell to Chillicothe 8-3 in the fifth-place game.
