The Savannah Savages are in the midst of their best season since 2019, compiling a 9-1 record ahead of their Class 3 District 8 semifinal showdown with the Chillicothe Hornets on Friday.
No. 2 seed Savannah beat the No. 3 seed Hornets back in October 21-7, but it’s hard to beat any team twice.
Chillicothe completed just two passes in that game and six passes over their last three games, which will certainly factor into the Savages’ game plan tomorrow.
Savannah will be looking to advance to the championship game with a win but will need to key in on the Hornets run heavy offense in some potentially nasty conditions.
“We need to stop the run, obviously, and force them to pass,” senior lineman Micah McFadden said. “I know it's going to be a little rainy and wet tomorrow so that could get bad either way, but I think we definitely have to stop the run.”
The 21 points Savannah scored earlier in the season was a season low for the team, who averages 40.5 points per game, and head coach Anthony Hays knows that he has to have a good game plan in place to have his team ready to go Friday.
“They'll get in some double tight, they’ll get in some full house backfield. They're coming downhill,” Hays said. “It's going to be a physical football game and I think that's the key, we’ve got to match their physicality and then some.”
The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 1 Maryville and No. 4 St. Pius next week. Savannah and Chillicothe will run it back in Savannah today at 7 p.m.
