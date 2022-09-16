It was a Class 3 District 8 matchup when the Lafayette Fighting Irish traveled 18 minutes north to take on the Savannah Savages.
The Savages (4-0) came into the matchup with an unbeaten record, and the Fighting Irish (0-4) were looking to grab their first win of the season. However, this game was all Savannah, and they sent Lafayette back to St. Joe with a 69-0 stinger.
It was youth cheerleading and football night, resulting in a packed stadium for the entirety of the game. The student section was crazy, the band was loud and the fans went all out to show some small town love for their football team.
“We’re just really grateful for the community support for our football program,” Savannah head coach Anthony Hays said. “It was just a really, really fun atmosphere for high school football in Savannah, and so I’m excited to keep building here and seeing how far we can take this.”
Lafayette began the game with a three-and-out before punting the ball to Savannah, who set up shop on their own 35-yard line. Senior quarterback Ethan Dudek set up the Savages first touchdown with a swing pass to Alex Hopper, who took it 26 yards to the 1-yard line.
On the next play, junior running back Cade Chappell powered it into the endzone, which would begin the onslaught of scoring from the Savages.
“Cade Chappell is an unbelievable running back,” Hays said. “I think he’s one of the best in the area at any level, and he’ll probably be an All-State type kid.”
Chappell was finished on the night, showcasing his strength when he took it 43-yards to the endzone. The run included a stiff arm that put a Lafayette defender into the dirt, and he continued the incredible run by bouncing off tacklers.
The running back wasn’t the only highlight on the offense, as Hopper and senior wide receiver Truman Bodenhausen each tallied their own touchdowns, including a beautiful deep pass from Dudeck to Bodenhausen on fourth down.
“Ethan’s an incredible leader and he’s a great quarterback, but he’s an even better leader of our team. Our kids respect him and he puts us in good positions,” Hays said. “We wanted to show that we have other kids, you know, that are dangerous… and I think we showed that we could spread the ball around a little bit.”
As for the defense, this was the second straight shutout for the Savages. This season, Hays and his staff want to tighten the ship on the defensive side of the ball, something that has become more and more successful as the season progresses.
“Last week, I felt like at Kirksville, getting that shutout against a pretty explosive offensive team, I think we had this defense really raise the expectations,” Hays said. “ I know this is cliche, but defense wins championships and we want to build our program around playing great defense, so obviously getting a shutout two straight weeks is huge for our program.”
Savannah will be back in action Friday night at Benton. Lafayette will host Sarcoxie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.