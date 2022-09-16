SAVANNAH FOOTBALL

Junior running back Cade Chappell celebrates with his teammates in the end zone after scoring a 43-yard touchdown rushing against the Lafayette Fighting Irish.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

It was a Class 3 District 8 matchup when the Lafayette Fighting Irish traveled 18 minutes north to take on the Savannah Savages.

The Savages (4-0) came into the matchup with an unbeaten record, and the Fighting Irish (0-4) were looking to grab their first win of the season. However, this game was all Savannah, and they sent Lafayette back to St. Joe with a 69-0 stinger.


