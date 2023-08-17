With the 2023 St. Joseph City Football Jamboree kicking off today, the Savannah Savages will be welcomed into the mix this year, joining Central, Lafayette and Benton.
The jamboree will be at Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western with things kicking off at 7 p.m.
The Savages entered the 2022 season with a new head coach in Anthony Hays, coming off a season prior where they ended 4-7. The team rebounded with its third 10-win season since 2011.
The quick turnaround didn’t go unnoticed, and the team kept it simple in how they’re feeling heading into 2023.
“We’re feeling really excited and we’re really confident in what we’re going to do,” defensive lineman Cooper Burnside said.
Hays, looking to keep some stability in the program, had spent more than a decade crafting his coaching resume throughout the state. During his tenure leading high school programs, he’s only generated one non-winning season, and the kids can already feel the tides turning for the better.
“He’s the same guy, but he’s just really pumped up every time,” Burnside said. “He really loves the sport, and the team trusts him with our full heart.”
“I feel like he brings great energy every day and gets the team excited and ready to go,” quarterback Aiden Knechtenhofer said. “That makes everyone believe in coach Hays because he had a great first season and everybody’s ready to go this year.”
Savannah fell just five points short of a district title last season. The only team they lost to all year was Maryville, which was twice, by a combined 16 points.
In fact, Maryville stripped a district title from the Savages as they scored with just two seconds left.
“I think everybody’s really pumped up and kind of devastated from the go-ahead loss that we had last year, and everybody’s ready to go,” Knechtenhofer said.
“It was difficult for me to handle. I was in on that play, so it really hurt me,” Burnside said. “But I know that this year we are definitely going to take them out in the districts.”
Savannah will have a new starting quarterback this season with Ethan Dudeck now graduated. The attention will turn to the sophomore as Knechtenhofer takes the reins.
He’s had some experience starting under center for the freshmen team. He rushed for 274 yards and four scores in varsity action in 2022. Now the play-caller, Knechtenhofer is thankful for what he learned from Dudeck.
“I thought he was a great leader and he always got the linemen ready to go and he showed me a bunch of things and I think he helped me become prepared for this season,” Knechtenhofer said.
With an established familiarity and culture, Savannah has regained the community’s attention entering the second year of the Hays era.
“The whole town of Savannah loves football, the homecoming parades are always packed,” Knechtenhofer said. “Everybody shows up, and yeah, we always have a packed stadium every night and it’s loud.”
