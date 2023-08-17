Savannah Football

Savannah football head coach Anthony Hays gets his team ready ahead of a practice out in Savannah.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

With the 2023 St. Joseph City Football Jamboree kicking off today, the Savannah Savages will be welcomed into the mix this year, joining Central, Lafayette and Benton.

The jamboree will be at Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western with things kicking off at 7 p.m.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

