Savannah Savage senior Mollee Olszowka signs her letter of intent on Dec. 16 to continue her academic and golfing career at North Central Missouri College.

It was a memorable day for Savannah Savage senior Mollee Olszowka, who signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and golfing career at North Central Missouri College.

Before signing, Savannah golf coach Brant Melvin shared a story of when Olszowka competed at state, and how the coaching staff and Olszowka believed she could compete for All-State honors.

