It was a memorable day for Savannah Savage senior Mollee Olszowka, who signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and golfing career at North Central Missouri College.
Before signing, Savannah golf coach Brant Melvin shared a story of when Olszowka competed at state, and how the coaching staff and Olszowka believed she could compete for All-State honors.
The story was on how the young golfer had to endure 30 mph winds during a cold day and was bundled up with layers. After shooting a great practice round the day before, she was eliminated from the tournament the next day.
“I asked her at one point the next day, I said, ‘Molly, what happened?’ and she said, ‘I just didn't have it.’ I know that's not a very uplifting story, but I took a whole lot from it,” Melvin said. She understands that golf is a game with ups and downs, she's willing to accept responsibility for whatever happens in her life. She's willing to take that fall on herself.”
The ability to push herself, persevere through hard times and always take accountability has propelled her a long way in her young career.
Mollee was awarded All-District honors all four years of her high school career. During her sophomore through senior year she received All-MEC while also being awarded MEC Champion her junior year.
“Honestly, I don't really know what I'm going to major in. I know I just wanted to get a golf scholarship, so I'm really glad I chose NCMC,” Olszowka said. “I have a good drive to play golf and I just have the ability to go out and want to be there and to practice hard.”
The senior knew she had untapped potential her freshman year and made it a goal to pursue the sport after high school. While she put in the work, she had a great support system from multiple people.
“My coaches treat me like one of their own kids, like they've always been there for me,” Olszowka said. “I know I can always go to them and they're always there to help.”
The Pirates golf season is split, with the first action of the year happening in August-October and the second half happening in March-April.
