SAVANNAH, Mo. — Savannah rode a hot start to a run-rule victory over Benton on Wednesday afternoon, prevailing 14-4 in five innings.
With the win, the Savages (13-3) have now won 10-straight against MEC rivals Benton (5-7).
“I felt like we hit the ball very well, and we have the last couple games,” Savannah head coach Erich Bodenhausen said. “We’ve really had a good approach at the plate, and we’ve driven the baseball.”
Despite the game being played in Savannah, the Savages were the visiting team after the game was moved due to poor field conditions at Hyde Park.
Savannah took advantage of the opportunity to hit first at their home park by putting up five runs in the opening frame. Bodenhausen said that helped set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
“You always want to jump out to an early lead, give yourself a cushion,” Bodenhausen said. “There’s a lot of different things you can do once you get a lead.”
The Savages wouldn’t give up the lead the rest of the game, but Benton posed a threat in the bottom of the second. The Cardinals posted four runs before a leaping, over-the-shoulder grab by Ethan Dennis in center field ended the inning and stranded the tying run on third base.
The Savages went on to score nine runs over the next three innings, while holding the Cardinals scoreless the rest of the way.
Savannah senior Aidan Leonard went the distance for the Savages, holding the Cardinals scoreless over the final three frames.
“(Leonard) was throwing a lot of ground balls, and ground balls sometimes turn into hits, sometimes they turn into outs,” Bodenhausen said. “He was a little unlucky there early on, but finally they started falling into gloves.”
The Savages’ 13-3 start is their best mark through their first 16 games since 2019, when they went 25-2 on the way to the State Final Four.
Bodenhausen said he hopes the team’s hot streak can continue throughout the back half of the season.
“We started off slow, which I think every team does,” Bodenhausen said. “We didn’t really hit the ball well early on, and we’ve really started stroking it here lately, so we’re gonna continue to build on that.”
Both teams will return to the field on Thursday, as Savannah takes on Pleasant Hill and Benton faces Bishop LeBlond.
