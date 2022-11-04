It was a cold and rainy night in Savannah, Missouri, as the No. 3 Chillicothe Hornets were on the road taking on the No. 2 Savannah Savages in a Class 3 District 8 semifinal matchup.
These two teams met back on Oct. 10, where the Savages had to make the trip, securing a 21-7 win. This time around, it rained on the Hornets parade and Savannah captured a 42-7 victory to move on to the district championship.
“I did want to kind of get into the game and get a feel for the conditions, ask Ethan (Dudeck) how he felt with the footballs,” head coach Anthony Hays said. “That was really the only game plan thing, was kind of keep it on the ground till we can kind of figure out what the conditions were really like.”
Savannah didn’t have much to work with when testing the field conditions, as junior Cade Chappell tried to stay warm, turning on the burners and outrunning every Hornets defender for a 56-yard rushing touchdown.
The conditions played a factor for Chillicothe on its first drive, as quarterback Griff Bonderer tried to keep his team’s drive alive, but ended up fumbling the ball and the Savages took over on their own 43-yard line.
Both teams would stall out in the first quarter, until Chappell broke off a 23-yard run and then capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. That would bump Savannah’s lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Trying to avoid a blowout early, Bonderer kept the ball again, this time finding a gap and breaking off a 37-yard touchdown run to cut the lead 7-10 with seven minutes remaining in the first half.
However, these would be the only points for the Hornets through the entirety of the contest. The Savannah defense caused three turnovers, and Hays felt his defense played one of their better games of the season.
“I thought the defense played awesome, they had a lights out game. I thought our D-line played great. I thought our secondary did a great job whenever they started throwing the ball.” Hays said. “I just thought overall our kids executed the game plan and really played great on that side of the ball tonight.”
The remainder of the half was all Savages, as they put up 21 unanswered. Chappell wasn’t the only Savannah athlete making plays, as senior Alex Hopper had two touchdowns on the night. Hopper was also dominant on the defensive side, as he continues to be a leading tackler on the team.
“Alex is going to have about a thousand total yards this year receiving and rushing combined, I think he’s a first in all conference type kid. I think he’s a type of kid that is under the radar, but he shouldn’t be,” Hays said. “I think that’s also the reason we’re averaging over 40 points a game this year because teams can’t just load the box and try to take out Chapelle, there’s other pieces.”
As for Chappell, he ended up with four rushing touchdowns, continuing his impressive junior campaign. He’ll have a chance to add more touchdowns to his résumé next Friday against Maryville in the District 8 championship.
“I think at this point, I don’t care who we play, I’m just glad that we get to keep playing. You know, it’s that part of the season where you just want to win and move on,” Hays said. “A big goal of ours was to win a district title, and you can’t win unless you’re in the district title game. I’m proud of our kids for getting this far, and we’ll just have a great week of practice and go see what happens.”
