Savannah Football

Junior running back Cade Chappell receives the handoff against the Chillicothe Hornets in the Class 3 District 8 semifinal game Friday in Savannah.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

It was a cold and rainy night in Savannah, Missouri, as the No. 3 Chillicothe Hornets were on the road taking on the No. 2 Savannah Savages in a Class 3 District 8 semifinal matchup.

These two teams met back on Oct. 10, where the Savages had to make the trip, securing a 21-7 win. This time around, it rained on the Hornets parade and Savannah captured a 42-7 victory to move on to the district championship.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

