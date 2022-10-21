It’s been 11 years, or 4,018 days, since the Savannah Savages won or shared a MEC Conference championship. As the final regular season matchup rolled around, the St. Pius X Warriors were looking to spoil the Savages’ dreams.
“They had a chance to do something special here that hasn’t been done in over a decade,” head coach Anthony Hays said. “And I think they wanted to be the group that did it”
The Savannah defense stood tall Friday night, forcing four turnovers en route to a 28-13 victory and a share the MEC title with the Maryville Spoofhounds.
The game began with a fourth-and-6 near midfield for the Savages, who wanted to create some momentum early. That resulted in a fake punt call, where Cade Chappell threw the ball past the markers to continue the drive.
The drive would ultimately end without any points to show for, but the call showed how the Savages wanted to begin the game.
“Ultimately, we went for it and just thought, you know, our defense has been playing well all year, giving them a long field isn’t a bad thing,” Hays said. “But, you know, the fake punt was something that has been in our arsenal for probably a month now.”
It wouldn’t matter, as the Warriors had a snap go over their punter’s head, resulting in Savannah jumping on the loose ball in the end zone, grabbing an early 7-0 lead.
St. Pius would later pull out a trick from the Savages’ playbook, as Jackson Rotterman took the snap for a punt but decided to keep it himself and sprint 52 yards for a game-tying touchdown.
With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Chappell would only need one drive to take it 80-yards for a touchdown rushing, pushing the lead back to 14-7 in favor of Savannah.
That run was the first breakout moment on the night for Chappell, who was “quiet” in the first half. This led to other athletes like quarterback Ethan Dudeck and wide receiver Alex Hopper keeping offensive drives alive.
“We have other really good pieces that are good compliments, they make plays, they move the chains,” Hays said. “I think that’s what makes us dangerous, is that, yeah we have Cade Chappell, but you can’t completely focus on him and lose sight of the other guys because they can make a play too.”
The offense and defense weren’t the only sides pulling its weight, as the defense came up with two crucial interceptions in the second quarter, including one as the Warriors were driving before the end of the first half.
The defense would recover two fumbles in the second half, showcasing what’s been a mighty defensive year.
“That’s a good football team. They had their quarterback back, and he’s a really great player, but our defense, they were hungry tonight,” Hays said. “I think they played hungry and knew that we needed to bounce back and try to go get a share of the conference title.”
The Savages would tally on two more touchdowns, and the win pushed their overall record to 8-1, and MEC Champions.
“You want to win championships, there’s a pride factor in that. That was for me, the biggest feeling of just being happy for our kids. They work really, really hard,” Hays said. “I was just really, really happy for our kids and our community to have a championship caliber team, and I think it was a great way to end the regular season. We felt like we got some momentum and maybe we can go get another championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.