Savannah Football

Savannah Savages’ team captains walk onto the field prior to their matchup against St. Pius X on Friday.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

It’s been 11 years, or 4,018 days, since the Savannah Savages won or shared a MEC Conference championship. As the final regular season matchup rolled around, the St. Pius X Warriors were looking to spoil the Savages’ dreams.

“They had a chance to do something special here that hasn’t been done in over a decade,” head coach Anthony Hays said. “And I think they wanted to be the group that did it”

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.