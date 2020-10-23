SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Savannah football team fell into an early deficit from which it couldn’t recover from Friday night as the Savages fell to the St. Pius X Warriors 41-6 in a de facto MEC title game.

With the win, Pius is the outright MEC champion. A win for Savannah would’ve split the title between both schools.

The Warriors came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. On one of the first plays of the game, Pius quarterback Jack Mosh heaved a pass down the field, which was brought down by receiver David Deters, bringing Pius across midfield.

On the very next play, Mosh found Aidan Coons over the middle, and he took it in for a 42-yard touchdown.

The first drive set the tone for the Warriors on both sides of the ball, as Savannah struggled to get things going on offense in the first half.

The Pius defense forced Savannah to punt on each of its first three drives, answering back with a touchdown on two of them.

The Savages were able to punch one into the endzone, but the Warriors led at the half, 28-6.

Savannah received the second half kickoff, but it was more of the same. On the first play of the half, a Pius defender picked off a pass and took it to the house for six.

The Savages struggled for the entirety of the game, and Savannah head coach Kevin Kopecky summarized his team’s performance in one simple phrase.

“They played really well, we didn’t play well,” Kopecky said.

Savannah finished the season at 4-3 after winning its first four games after coming out of a two-week quarantine period early in the season. The Savages dropped their last two games of the season.

“I didn’t really have any expectations,” Kopecky said. “Middle of the season, we were sitting at home quarantined, so it’s been a really strange year.”

The Savages head into the district tournament next week as the fourth seed in Class 4 District 8. Kopecky said he hopes the whole squad will be healthy for the opener.

“I hope we get some of our injured guys back,” Kopecky said. “That really hurt us a lot of places tonight.”

The Savages will be in action in the district quarterfinals next Friday.