Savannah put in a strong performance at the MEC Tennis Championships on Wednesday at the Noyes Tennis Courts, taking gold in both the singles and doubles brackets.
Savages sophomore Cole Horton put in a typical day of work, sweeping the lineup and winning 6-1, 6-0 in the singles tournament's championship against Chillicothe's Chase Corbin.
"I thought it was really good, the weather was really good and it was a lot of fun today," Horton said. "I think we've been challenged pretty well today, it's been a good day full of matches and I'm having fun out here watching us win. (It's) always great when you win."
The doubles bracket was more competitive. The Savannah duo of senior Matt Collier and junior Evan Heftye swept the quarterfinal round and won 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinal to make it to the championship. Robert Sharp and Joe Kallenberger of St. Pius X edged out Maryville's Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples 7-6 in the first match of the semifinal and won 6-1 in the second to secure their place against Savannah.
The Savages pair started things off with a convincing 6-0 victory in the first set before Pius showed life in the second, winning 7-5. The tiebreaker went into extra games, with Collier and Heftye dialing up the tempo in the final stretch to put the day away.
"It was a long day, it was all about conserving energy and using it in the last moments when it's required most," Heftye said.
Collier also spoke on their performance.
"I think we played well together, that's what helps us the whole time," he said. "Communication, chemistry, all that."
Savannah also received supporting efforts from Reid Courtney and Noah Gould in the doubles bracket and Conner Herbert in the singles bracket, taking fifth place in their respective competitions.
Maryville took third place in both brackets, with Carson Kempf beating Benton's Sutton Redemer, and Teale and Staples beating teammates James DiStefano and George Groumoutis in the doubles bracket in three sets.
Savannah coach Wakefield Hare was happy with the way his team was able to take control of the tournament, and noted that it's not too far off from the competition that they'll see at districts.
"The most important matches are still ahead of us," Hare said. "It's really exciting, you can see that we and Maryville, our conference rival, always line up well and make for some really good matches. It will be a really fun district day up there in Maryville and it will make for some good tennis."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.