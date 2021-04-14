The Savannah Savages and Benton Cardinals came into Wednesday’s MEC matchup going in two different directions. The Savages rallied from a 2-0 hole in the top of the first to beat the Cardinals 4-2 for their third win over their last four games. The loss gives Benton its second three-game losing streak of the season.

“I feel like we’re going to keep getting better as the season moves on,” Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said. “We’re going to keep learning, keep coaching and I’m seeing little improvements every night out of everybody. There are always things to correct, but there’s always things we’ve improved on.”

The Cardinals struck first in the top of the first, getting back-to-back singles from Korbin Lame-Bodde and Max Haywood. Benton then scored its first run on an error from Savannah. Allan Coy drove in the Cardinals’ second run with a fielder’s choice.

Savannah struggled offensively against Benton freshman Jackson Kanacsky through the first three innings. The Savages had one hit and two walks through three innings.

“Jackson was unbelievable,” Benton coach Johnny Coy said. “He’s just a freshman and we know what we’re going to get from him. He’s a bulldog on the mound and attacks the zone well and if not for a few miscues on defense, they may not score a run the whole game.”

Savannah starter Tyson Hilsabeck was just as dominant on the other side. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Hilsabeck bounced back for five-straight shutout innings and three hits.

“The first inning hurt, but we had to get over because we had a lot of game left,” Hilsabeck said. “I had to work on throwing strikes because I hit that guy and allowed a run, and that can’t happen.”

The Savages found life on offense in the bottom of the fourth, beginning with back-to-back walks to being the inning. Catcher Ethan Dudeck moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.

Ethan Dennis scored Savannah’s first run of the game on a passed ball and Wyatt Jackson tied the game at two with an RBI single. Heisman LaFave then doubled and Truman Bodenhausen reached first after being hit by a pitch.

Hilsabeck helped himself with an RBI single, scoring Jackson and giving the Savages a 3-2 lead. Kanacsky limited the damage after that with a strikeout and a line out.

“Offensively, we’ve struggled at times this year because we’re young,” Bodenhausen said. “None of my kids had seen varsity pitching before this year, but we’re learning that we’ve got to be able to hit a curveball and we’ve got to be able to put a ball in play.”

Truman Bodenhausen drove in Savannah’s final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. The win propelled Savannah to their second-straight win and sixth win of the season.

“We’ve got to keep playing fundamental baseball,” Hilsabeck said. “Errors and walks kill us, so we’ve got to play clean baseball.”

The Savages will be back on the field tomorrow for their first game of the Grandview Tournament. Savannah will then be in St. Joseph for the Pony Express Tournament beginning on Monday.

The Cardinals will get a chance to end their losing streak tomorrow afternoon against LeBlond. Benton defeated the Eagles 10-3 in their first matchup back on March 22.

“We’ve got to do a lot of small things, but most of all we have to learn how to compete,” Coy said. “We just have to go out there and compete, every pitch be locked-in and take the game pitch-by-pitch. I think the guys will be more locked-in, but I guess we’ll see. LeBlond doesn’t have a very good record right now, but they could beat us just as easily as anyone else could.”