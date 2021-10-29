SAVANNAH, Mo. — Savannah will advance to the district semifinals for the first time in two years as they defeated Benton 31-13 Friday night in the Class 3 District 8 quarterfinals.
After losing by one to Lafayette in the district tournament last season, Savannah head coach Kevin Kopecky said they’re happy to bounce back.
“We know what it feels like to lose a close district game,” Kopecky said. “That hurt all year long, and I’m really glad we got the win.”
In Kopecky’s second season in charge of the program, the Savages get their first postseason victory since the Class 3 State quarterfinals in 2019.
“It feels good to win again,” Savannah junior Dayton Howard said. “We lost a lot of games this year, but it’s a new season when districts come, so it’s a new beginning right here.”
Savannah held a 19-6 lead after the first half, and the defense stepped up in the second.
Howard had one of three interceptions for the Savage defense in the second half, two of which ended in touchdowns for the Savannah offense.
One of the touchdowns came on a dime from quarterback Ethan Dudeck to Howard in the back corner of the end zone, as Howard made a diving grab for the score.
Howard said a lot of confidence allowed him to make those big plays.
“It’s our seniors’ last home game, so I played for them,” Howard said. “I just gave it my all.”
Kopecky said the team has relied on defense all season.
“The defense played really well. They’ve played really well all year,” Kopecky said. “I know it doesn’t look like it the last few weeks, but we also played some really good teams at the bottom end of our schedule, so hats off to our guys. We’re really excited to keep playing football.”
The No. 3 Savages now advance to the Class 3 District 8 semifinals where they will travel to face No. 2 Chillicothe next week.
In their one meeting this season, Chillicothe defeated Savannah, 19-13.
Kopecky said they know what to expect heading into next week’s game.
“They run the ball almost every play, and it’s gonna be a battle over there,” Kopecky said. “It’s playoff time now, and that just takes it to a different level.”
