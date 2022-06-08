Maybe it was something he had for breakfast that morning. Maybe he was still riding the high of graduating from Savannah High School on May 22. Whatever it was, it worked for Tyson Hilsabeck.
The right-handed pitcher used his first-ever MINK League start to lead the St. Joseph Mustangs to a 3-1 win over the Wellington Heat on Wednesday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
“It was so fun,” Hilsabeck said. “I was just going through it well. All the dudes behind me make every play, so it was just a great time.”
Hilsabeck went to work during his six innings on the mound. The Northwest Missouri State University commit only allowed one hit, which came in the top of the first inning on a close call from the umpire. If it weren’t for the photo finish at first base, Hilsabeck would’ve been perfect.
He struck out nine of the 19 batters he faced while 66% (57) of his 86 pitches were strikes.
“I felt pretty good coming out the gate,” Hilsabeck said. “I was locating all of my pitches pretty well, so it was just going pretty smooth.”
The Mustangs (4-3) got on the board in the bottom of the first courtesy of a line-drive single to left from first baseman Jack Wagner, which scored leadoff hitter Michael Paule.
And before the inning ended, shortstop Dylan Carey gave the Mustangs a 3-0 lead when he hit a two-out, two-RBI single to left field.
That score held until Hilsabeck was replaced by right-handed pitcher Tyler Lukowski to start the seventh inning. Lukowski quickly found himself in a bind, and an error effectively plated a run for the Heat with runners still on first and second.
After Lukowski loaded the bases with one out, he was replaced by Jay Greco, who entered the contest having only pitched two innings and allowing a pair of runs on three hits.
“Stay loose, go attack the zone and make them earn it,” Greco said he thought to himself on his trot from the bullpen. “I mean, if you put it in the zone they’re gonna have to hit it. It’s a wood-bat league, so I like my odds.”
He flipped the script on his previous outing, as he dealt a strikeout and forced a groundout to get out of the bases-loaded situation.
“That’s what I like to do. That’s why I come out of the bullpen,” the right-handed Greco said. “I love being in there when it’s high-leverage. It was a good time; I’m glad I got the opportunity to do it.”
The Mustangs will be back at home on Thursday night, when they’ll put the punctuation on their two-game series against Wellington. It’ll be the second of four-straight games in Phil Welch Stadium, with a first pitch set for 7 p.m.
“We played really well,” Hilsabeck said. “(We need to) get more runs. Our pitching’s been pretty good this year. So, it should be fun.”
