The Excelsior Springs, Missouri, native is listed at 6 foot, 201 pounds with an arm reach of 32 inch. His relative athletic score of 9.32 was among the best at cornerback in this year’s draft, highlighted by a 42.5-inch vertical jump and 11-4 broad jump.
Webb was an all-state pick at Excelsior Springs before signing with the Griffons.
Webb started eight games as a redshirt freshman, totaling 16 tackles, three interceptions (one touchdown) and six pass breakup.
He garnered honorable mention All-MIAA honors in 2018 with 34 tackles, one interception, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 games.
Webb was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior, leading Western with three interceptions, 29 tackles and 12 pass breakups.
During a scrimmage season in 2020, Webb returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score and four tackles and two pass breakups. He was a second-team all-MIAA pick in 2021 with six pass breakups and two blocked kicks in 10 starts, finishing with 30 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Webb made a living as a press corner with elite measurables, drawing attention from scouts since his freshman year. He posted 39 career pass breakups and seven interceptions.
According to his NFL.com draft profile from Lance Zierlein, “He can press and crowd receivers off the snap but needs to improve his technique and trust it a little more often to keep from drawing penalties down the field. His transition and footwork can be too sloppy from off coverage, so scheme fit will matter for him. He needs to transfer his physical coverage style over to his run support if he wants to stick around as a developmental press corner.”
He is the fourth Griffon currently in the NFL. Kicker Greg Zuerlein is currently with the Jets while safety Jonathan Owens plays with the Texans. Defensive back Brandin Dandridge is with the Chiefs on a futures contract.
Michael Jordan played multiple years in the league while Sam Brown and Donte Watkins even spent time with teams after their college days in recent years.
