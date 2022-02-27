MARYVILLE, Mo. — After taking a peak the night before, Northwest junior Caroline Cunningham knew of the time needed for the MIAA indoor record in the mile when she stepped on the track Sunday afternoon.
She felt a strong pace as the race started but didn’t expect to see a record time when she crossed the line first and looked up at the scoreboard inside Hughes Fieldhouse.
But the time of the 4 minutes, 53.54 seconds that flashed was just that — a new MIAA record.
“When I saw my time, I knew it,” Cunningham said. “I wasn’t expecting to hit it. That was a huge (personal record) for me, and a crazy race.”
Cunningham’s time surpassed a 10-year-old record as she ran away from the field by five seconds, sending her teammates into a furry when they saw her time.
“It feels great to bring home the gold on the home track,” Cunningham said. “It’s exciting to be able to support my teammates with a first-place finish.”
It was just the start of Cunningham’s day as she finished as the MIAA Women’s High Point Scorer. She finished with 23 points, earning 10 for her mile win, five for her fourth-place finish in the 3,000-meter run and eight for a soliver in the 5,000.
“I was not expecting this. I’m speechless,” she said. “It’s very uncommon for distance runners to get this award.
Tiffany Hughey earned third in the 400 to earn a spot on the podium, and Bailey Blake also earned bronze in the 800. The women’s 4x400 of Chloe Sanez, Jaedy Commins, Blake and Hughey broke a school record as they placed sixth.
Earlier in the weekend, Jada Shanklin won gold in the high jump and Luisarys Toledo won the pentathlon. The women’s distance medley earned bronze.
Northwest went on to claim second in the team standings.
On the men’s side, Raheem Williams finished second in the 600 and Reece Smith added silver in the 3,000. Blake Morgan took second in the high jump while the men’s distance medley took gold.
Griffons win two golds
From his opening throw in Sunday’s men’s shot put final, Western senior Jordan Garr had the event won.
Garr’s throw of 18.48 meters was the best in the field by nearly one meter, as his final throw of 18.25 meters was the only other throw over 17.6 meters. Konner Swenson of Pittsburg State came in second with a toss of 17.59 meters.
“It was nerve wracking to start with,” Garr said. It’s a deep competition. I was really happy with my first throw and settled in.”
It’s Garr’s second-straight MIAA Indoor Championship, and he now has his sights set on becoming an All-American.
Sprinter Hanna Williams has those same goals. Though she admitted the same amount of nerves as last spring’s 400-meter race at outdoor nationals, it didn’t show.
“You have your expectations. You know what you wanna do. Everyone’s in your head,” Williams said. “I want it so bad, so you’re just nervous.”
The Plattsburg native turned the final corner to a roar from her teammates and helped will her past her Central Missouri competitor for gold with a time of 54.81, her best of the season.
“We’re running into each other, so I was like, ‘I’ve gotta get ahead.’ The girl from UCM went, and I had to go with her. Then I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t give up now because I’m in a good spot,’” Williams said. “At the very end, I had just enough to pull enough from her. My adrenaline was up so high. It was insane. It was awful, but it felt good at the end.”
Freshman Madison Nash placed third in the 3,000 and 5,000.
