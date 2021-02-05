Highly touted prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Asa Lacy will be among the non-roster invitees to the Kansas City Royals’ spring training camp later this month.

The Royals announced their initial 67-player spring training roster for big-league camp on Friday morning, which includes 29 non-roster invitations. Twenty-five were in the organization last year.

Veterans Ervin Santana and Wade Davis, members of the Royals’ World Series pitching staff in 2015, signed minor-league contracts this offseason. Eight of the team's top 10 prospects will be in Surprise, Arizona, including left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch, right-hander Jackson Kowar, left-hander Kris Bubic, outfielder Kyle Isbel, outfielder Khalil Lee, right-hander Jonathan Bowlan, Witt and Lacy.

Witt, a 20-year-old shortstoo who was a 2019 No. 2 overall pick, is the Royals' top-ranked prospect. He spent last season at the club’s alternate training site in Kansas City, Kansas, and has featured in just 37 professional games since being drafted.

Lacy, a left-handed pitcher and the fourth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, made just four starts in a pandemic-shorted college season at Texas A&M. He participated in the Royals’ fall camp in Kansas City.

Outfielder Bubba Starling, infielder/outfielder Erick Mejia, left-handed pitchers Eric Skoglund and Gabe Speier and catcher Nick Dini are all non-roster invitees who’ve previously played in the majors for the Royals.