The Kansas City Royals' offseason was highlighted by big name acquisitions, such as Andrew Benintendi and Carlos Santana. But it was another newcomer who made the biggest impression on Opening Day.

“This Opening Day was pretty special,” new Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor said.

Taylor hasn’t gotten much attention after coming over from the Washington Nationals, the team for which he played the first seven years of his career playing.

His presence was felt in the limited crowd at Kauffman Stadium from the first inning when Taylor delivered with a base hit to drive in the first of his three RBIs Thursday afternoon. In total, Taylor was 3-5 on the day, leading the Royals to a 14-10 victory.

“I felt like I saw the ball well,” Taylor said. “I felt like I was on time all day. Just trying to give myself a chance to make good decisions up there, so I look forward to keeping that going.

Taylor’s most notable hit came in the third inning, when he hit a solo home run to dead center field. Royals manager Mike Matheny said the fans at the K gave the team an energy boost as Taylor rounded the bases.

“It felt like we had almost a full crowd in there,” Matheny said. “It was loud, people were into it. You could tell, as soon as we got back into that game, they were excited, and you couldn’t help but feed off that.”

In addition to his offensive contributions, Taylor was a difference maker on the defensive side. He had two outfield assists to save runs, including to end a five-run first. It was his third multi-assist game of his career. Taylor said he values the defensive contributions more than the offensive ones.

“It’s always nice hitting homers, I guess they both help the team,” Taylor said, “but it’s nice when you can take one off the board or throw someone out trying to get to second.”

For a player that’s flown under the radar, Taylor made quite the impression on the Royals and fans in his debut. When the four and a half hour marathon finally reached the finish line, Taylor said he was just happy to add one to the win column.

“It’s a good feeling being able to celebrate that first one,” Taylor said. “That’s probably one of the longest games I’ve ever been a part of, but we were able to pull it out in the end, so happy night.”