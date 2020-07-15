Salvy is back.
The Kansas City Royals welcome back star catcher Salvador Perez more than a week ahead of their first exhibition game.
The Royals activated Perez on Tuesday, after he had gone on the Injured List for a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month.
Perez said he remained asymptomatic during his time in isolation in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
"As soon as I opened the door to get into the clubhouse, I think that was my favorite moment," Perez said. "After that seeing all these guys, being back on the field, you know it's, thank God. So, good thing I'm healthy. I'm good."
The catcher returned to action with the team in a intrasquad scrimmage at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night, hitting an RBI single into center field off right-hander Jakob Junis in his first at-bat.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last year, Perez sat out the entire 2019 season.
The MVP of the 2015 World Series hasn't caught a game in two years, so Perez said he is more than ready to be back.
“I feel like I (haven’t) played baseball in two years,” Perez said. “When (trainer) Nick (Kenney) called me the other day and told me, ‘You’re free to come,’ I felt like it was my first day when they called me to the big leagues. I’m excited. I can’t wait for the season to start. I know in 60 games anything can happen.”
According to Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols, Perez had to receive negative results in two consecutive tests in order to return.