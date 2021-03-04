The Royals are welcoming fans back to Kauffman Stadium in 2021.

After playing in front of empty seats in 2020, the Royals announced they will open the season with approximately 30 percent capacity, or around 10,000 fans per game. According to the team, the initial plan calls for pod-style seating to accommodate 10,000 fans per game, with goals to expand the capacity monthly, as the season progresses, and it is safe to do so.

“I can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day,” Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “I am grateful for all of the support our fans and partners extended to us during these remarkable times. Our ownership group is excited about this 2021 Royals team. We look forward to a great summer watching the Royals compete on behalf of this great community.”

Reduced contact, enhanced cleaning and mask requirements for all staff are part of the new protocols and guidelines to welcome fans back in the stadium.

Season ticket members will have priority access beginning March 8 to select their seats for the 13 scheduled home games in April. The general public will have the option to purchase single-game tickets on March 24, and future home game on-sale dates will be announced following Opening Day.

“You have no idea how excited we are to see just one person in the stands,” pitcher Brady Singer said. “We’re jacked up. We can’t wait. We need some background noise, we need more noise, we need fans to be in there. So we’re extremely excited for as many as we can get in there.”