An already thin rotation has played a big role in the Kansas City Royals dropping 29 of their past 37 games going into Tuesday’s series opener in Milwaukee.
The team took two more hits prior to the 5-2 win, announcing Danny Duffy (left flexor strain) and Brady Singer (right shoulder fatigue) were being placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to their weekend starts.
The Royals’ starters entered Tuesday with a 5.47 ERA, the second-worst in the MLB. Mike Minor and Brad Keller are the only starters currently in the rotation with 10-plus starts.
Manager Mike Matheny said Carlos Hernandez and Kris Bubic likely warrant a spot in the rotation as the team navigates through injuries.
“It’s just a matter of when we put them in is something still we’re considering,” Matheny said.
Duffy was put on the shelf for more than a month with the same injury until June 23. He returned to make shortened starts while throwing in relief on his scheduled offday.
Duffy has a 4-3 record with a 2.51 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 innings. He needed just 54 pitches to get through four innings against the Orioles on Friday. Matheny said it’s unclear if the injury will sideline the lefty the rest of the season.
“It’s still too early. I think there are still options for how they are potentially going to attack this from the medical side and I don’t think anything has been decided on yet,” Matheny said.
Singer has made 19 starts, going 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA in his second year in the big leagues. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in two innings.
“Just watching his last start (we) knew he was struggling, had a little bit of the dead arm and he’s been fighting through some things here for a while, which is normal,” Matheny said. “But we knew at some point we were going to have to take a break with our young pitchers, for sure.
“And instead of limiting them from the beginning, kind of let’s go, let’s pitch, let’s just see how they feel, and if at any point we need to take a pause, we do it. And this isn’t necessarily a shutdown as much as let’s just make sure that he’s feeling how he should be feeling and watch closely.”
The Royals recalled Tyler Zuber and Ryan McBroom to fill out their roster.
