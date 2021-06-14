The list of injuries continues to grow for the Kansas City Royals.

Manager Mike Matheny announced Monday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi would be placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right rib, a move that took place before opening a three-game home series with the Tigers.

The move means Benintendi will also miss out on a chance to face his former team when the Boston Red Sox come to town this weekend.

"He had something grab when he threw (Sunday against the Oakland Athletics) with the ball off the wall," Matheny said. "He'd been feeling a little bit of something for a while. Obviously, it wasn't affecting his swing. On the throw, it grabbed him. He was fine last night. Woke up today and it wasn't right. He had it X-rayed."

Benintendi has been among the Royals’ most consistent players with a .283 average with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.

The rib injuries aren’t new for Benintendi, who missed most of last year’s shortened season with a strained right rib cage.

The Royals recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

It’s just the latest in a long line of injuries for the Royals. Danny Duffy went on the 10-day injured list in May with a left forearm flexor strain, though he was ramping up his return with a live bullpen Monday. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has played just seven games this year, missing time to start the year with an oblique strain. He went back on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain but the team is optimistic about a return soon. He’s eligible to return as of Monday.

"When you start having conversations of injuries, it's a challenge,” Matheny said. “You've gotta make sure guys are staying on course to see it for what it is - part of the game. We'll be getting some guys back. There's gonna be times throughout the season where something happens you didn't expect to happen. It's just an opportunity is what it is."