Three Kansas City Royals have tested positive for the coronavirus within the first week of Summer Camp.
The Royals announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after catcher Salvador Perez came down with the virus upon reporting to camp, though without symptoms.
Keller is reportedly having mild symptoms, while O'Hearn is asymptomatic.
“I was sent home (Monday_ and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word (Tuesday) that the second test also came back positive and I have to go into isolation," Keller said in a statement. "I am experiencing minor symptoms that remind me more of an allergy attack. Other than that I feel great and have no other symptoms, including no cough or fever. I’m going to follow the directions from our training staff and hope to be back working out with the club as soon as possible. I would encourage everyone to stay safe."
O'Hearn also released a statement saying that waiting for the season made him hungry to get back on the diamond, and this setback only intensifies that feeling.
"Though I have to be in quarantine, I plan to continue working out as much as possible and taking direction from our medical team until the time comes that I’m cleared to rejoin my teammates." O'Hearn said. "If this could happen to me, it could happen to anyone, so it really is important for everybody to pay attention to their surroundings and don’t assume that you’re not vulnerable, because everyone is."
Keller was in the running with Danny Duffy to be the Opening Day starter, an honor he won last year. He went 7-14 with a 4.19 ERA in 165.1 innings last year.
O’Hearn was battling with Ryan McBroom for playing time at first base, and was having a standout spring training before it was suspended. He is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season in which he hit .195/.281/.369 with 14 home runs in 105 games.
Questions now raise on if they'll be ready for Opening Day on July 24, though general manager Dayton Moore said he is hopeful.
Players on the COVID-19 Injured List will not count against the 60-man club pool. The team did add catchers Freddie Fermin and Allan de San Miguel to the club pool Tuesday, and placed catcher Meibrys Viloria and infielder Matt Reynolds on the Injured List.