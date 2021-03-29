Spring Training has come to a close for the Kansas City Royals, and Opening Day is right around the corner.

After an exciting spring in Surprise, Arizona, the Royals are bringing some confidence into the new season.

“Looking at our team as a whole, I don’t really see a weakness,” Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller said. “Winning here gives you a vibe going into the season, and like I said, we’re just trying to carry that over.”

The Royals finished spring training with the best record in the Cactus League. Third baseman Hunter Dozier said it’s set the Royals up nicely to have success moving forward.

“I think this is the best camp that I’ve seen us at since I’ve been up,” Dozier said. “The additions we made in the offseason, you can tell they’re going to help out a lot … It was a really exciting spring training for all of us, and we’re excited to get the season going.”

New additions have revitalized the squad coming into the 2021 season. The signings of veterans Carlos Santana and Michael A. Taylor set the tone for the offseason that was highlighted by the Royals bringing a young star in Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City via trade.

Perhaps the most surprising emergence for the Royals has come from prospect Kyle Isbel. The 24-year-old is one of the top prospects in the Royals’ system, and after a stellar spring, he looks to have found himself a spot as the Royals’ right fielder.

Dozier said Isbel will remind fans of a beloved former Royal, newly retired Alex Gordon.

“He’s a gamer. The way he plays the game reminds me a lot of Gordo,” Dozier said. ‘He’s a player that’s going to help us out a lot, and he’s going to be fun to watch.”

Isbel adds to a lineup that consists of former All-Stars, Silver Slugger winners and World Series champions. With the stacked lineup coming to the plate, Dozier, who has hit at the top of the Royals order, likely finds himself near the bottom this year. He said that speaks to the strength of the group.

“I don’t care where I hit, but you look at the guys in front of me, and there’s no question,” Dozier said. “This lineup is very good. I think we’re going to give a lot of problems to opposing pitchers, and it’s going to be fun.”

With the lineup seemingly set on the offensive side, Keller will step to the mound to start on Opening Day for the Royals. He compiled a 5-3 record and a 2.47 ERA in the shortened 2020 campaign, which was highlighted by a complete-game shutout in mid-September.

Despite his experience, Keller said he expects some jitters when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t think that will ever go away,” Keller said. “It’s an exciting time. It’s the first game of baseball. Obviously, this is going to be even more exciting with fans. It’s just going to be a combination of everything, and I’m really excited about it.”

With the momentum the Royals are bringing to the season Keller said they will aim for nothing less than the top of the mountain in the 2021 season.

“I think our expectation is to win the World Series. If that’s not your goal every season, you’re doing this thing wrong,” Keller said. “We have the team in here. We’ve shown it all spring training

“It’s just been a fun camp. Like I said, we’re going into this season expecting to win, and our goal is to win the World Series, and we’re going to be disappointed if we don’t make it there.”

The Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday for Opening Day. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.