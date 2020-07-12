Less than two weeks until the shortened MLB regular season, the Kansas City Royals are playing catch up.
Behind the plate, all three catchers on the 40-man roster aren’t currently with the team. Salvador Perez and Cam Gallagher have been placed on the Injured List due to positive COVID-19 tests, while Meibrys Viloria joined the IL without an explanation July 4.
“It’s not ideal, of course,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “But it’s part of what we’re dealing with. We’re just going to move forward and patch it up the best we can and play.”
As the Royals prepare for the July 24 opener, the Royals have felt the early effect of COVID-19 more than one week into Summer Camp. Starting pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn tested positive last week. The club has taken extreme precautions with coaches wearing masks at all times and many players practicing with them, too.
Moore mentioned to reporters Sunday in a Zoom call that the players, mostly asymptomatic, are frustrated and wish they could be preparing for the season.
“They understand they could perhaps be contagious to somebody else,” Moore added. “That’s why from Day 1 we’ve made sure they understand, “This isn’t about you. Yes, we want to keep you healthy, but this is about the greater good of the team.” And so they’ve done a very good job of implementing that philosophy and mindset.”
The frustration and reality of baseball in a pandemic has also settled into Moore. He’s set he’s felt anger and disappointment in recent days as four players on the active roster have been sidelined.
“I’m way past that now because it doesn’t do any good. We have to accept what we’re dealing with, patch it up and move on each and every day,” Moore said, adding that his players remain active in isolation with a program built by the strength team.
“Baseball players adapt better than anybody. … They’ve had to overcome a lot to get here. And so they just continue to adapt. You can’t make it to the major leagues if you’re fragile mentally. You can’t be successful in the major leagues unless you have the ability to overcome things.”
During the MLB’s restart, multiple teams have canceled practices due to testing delays, though Moore insists himself and GMs from across the league are much more confident about the last week of results. With the season just more than one week away, he’s also optimistic in a successful and healthy season.
“I feel really good, especially once we went through the intake process and guys are getting into a rhythm. We just can’t let our guard down,” Moore said. “Basically focused for the next two and a half months.
“Go to the ballpark, go home, repeat that process and maintain the proper social distance.”
The Royals are scheduled to begin the season at 6:10 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Cleveland.