With just more than one week until the season’s first game and Brad Keller still away from the team, Mike Matheny is leaning on the staff’s veteran to open the year strong.
The first-year Kansas City Royals manager named left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy the Opening Day starter, giving Duffy the honor for the third time in his career.
Duffy started on Opening Day in 2017 and 2018. Keller started last year but is out indefinitely after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The 31-year-old will take the mound July 24 in Cleveland to begin the 60-game slate with all the confidence from his manager.
“He’s throwing the ball well, he feels strong and I put a lot of weight on that position of being the guy that throws that first game,” Matheny said. “It’s just one game, really, in the bigger picture, but Danny has all those attributes — has the success, has the longevity — to set the tone.
“We’re pushing him to embrace that role, and his stuff absolutely lends itself to being in the conversation for him taking the ball that first day and helping us get off to a great start.”
Duffy began last year on the injured list with a shoulder injury and missed more time in August after a hamstring injury. Duffy finished 2019 with a 7-6 record after posting a 4.34 ERA with 115 strikeouts, 46 walks, a .251 opponent’s batting average and 1.31 WHIP in 130.2 innings over 23 starts.
Only Kevin Appier (7) and Dennis Leonard (4) have started more Opening Days than Duffy, while the list of players who’ve made three includes the likes of Bret Saberhagen, Paul Splittord and Jeff Suppan.
When realization set in that the assignment could be his again, he embraced the opportunity.
“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in what I do,” Duffy said July 9. “I’ve done it before and I can do it again. But I will take it one game at a time.”
While the Opening Day result is only just a portion of what will be a unique 2020 season, Duffy knows the importance of setting an early tone. After losing 100 games each of the past two season, he’ll do anything to turn things around.
“We’ve had a couple of tough years in a row,” he said. “I want to get back to our winning ways. If that takes being uncomfortable ... I think we can power through it.”