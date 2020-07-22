Without their scheduled starting pitcher and down an eighth body due to COVID-19, a wounded Kansas City Royals squad now prepares for the games that truly matter beginning Friday in Cleveland.
The Royals lost their third exhibition game 6-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium. Kansas City’s pitching staff allowed nine walks and hit one batter.
But the first of the gut-wrenching losses came Tuesday prior to their second exhibition with Houston when the Royals learned outfield Hunter Dozier would miss the start of the year following a positive COVID-19 test.
Not long after, the team learned of the unexpected death of the mother of pitcher Jesse Hahn. He was scratched from his start Wednesday to be with his family weeks before his wife is due to give birth to their first child.
“I could feel it in that clubhouse (Tuesday) before we ever got on the field,” manager Mike Matheny said. “The kick in the gut that everybody knew about pretty quick was with Hunter (Dozier). Then you get this other one. You could just feel how the guys were hurting for their friend and their teammate. It’s just a sad deal.”
The Cardinals held a moment of silence for her at Busch Stadium before the game.
Salvador Perez and Bubba Starling remained bright sports, each hitting their second home runs of the exhibition slate. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal also pitched a scoreless eighth inning with velocity as high as 98 mile per hour, continuing his stretch as the team’s most impressive arm in the bullpen.
“I feel really confident with just my daily routine from the time I show up to the time I get in the game,” Rosenthal said. “I feel like I have a good thing going.”
Singer set for Saturday debut
With a starting rotation dangerously thin, the Royals are setting now as the future.
No. 2 prospect Brady Singer, 23, will make his Major League debut Saturday in Cleveland. He was the team’s first-round draft pitch out of Florida in 2018.
“He earned it,” Matheny said. “He came in here and he made us watch him and how well he competed. Every bullpen, every outing, his training, this kid ... everything lined up that this kid is ready.
“And his stuff validated everything. And we appreciate the organization being aggressive.”
The team could have waited six more days to put Singer on the active roster in order to gain an extra year of club control. Without Brad Keller and Jakob Junis in the top three spots of the rotation, the Royals found no reason to wait.
Roster updates
Designated hitter Jorge Soler had to return home for a family matter but is expected to join the team in Cleveland for Opening Day on Friday.
Randy Rosario, who was expected to be the top lefty out of the bullpen now with Tim Hill traded, is dealing with some arm issues and will not be on the Opening Day roster. The same rings true as Ryan O’Hearn returns from a positive COVID-19 test, though he will be with the team at the alternate training site in Kansas City, Kansas.
With Dozier starting the season on the injured list, recently acquired outfielder Franchy Cordero is expected to fill his spot.
Up next
Left-hander Danny Duffy will make his third Opening Day start when the Royals meet the Indians at Progressive Field at 6:10 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Shane Bieber will pitch for the Indians. Bieber has a 3.22 career ERA against the Royals in five games, while Duffy was 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA against Cleveland in 2019.