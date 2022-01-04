The Kansas City Royals will not hold their annual FanFest event for the second consecutive year.
FanFest, which was scheduled to take place in late January at the Kansas City Convention Center, has not taken place since January 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current Major League Baseball lockout means players would not be able to attend team events until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.
"With continuing public health warnings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it's become clear that planning to host an event of this magnitude in a manner our fans deserve is not practical at this time," the Royals said in a statement on their website.
"While we are all disappointed, we can't currently plan to host our traditional FanFest, we are exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually or otherwise this off-season. We will share additional details as they are finalized in the coming months."
