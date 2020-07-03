The usual chaos of preparing for a season is usually very methodical in the MLB.
Teams have a vast majority of space and multiple months to cram in all their ballplayers and feel prepared for Opening Day.
Now, the Kansas City Royals are doing just that in one ballpark — Kauffman Stadium — while following MLB’s rigorous health and safety protocols and practicing social distancing.
The Royals and teams across the MLB held their first full-team workouts Friday, three weeks before a 60-game pandemic-shortened season will begin.
For 13-year veteran Ian Kennedy, it felt like Day 1 all over again.
“It’s like learning what’s the new normal, where we eat lunch or breakfast, what other new procedures we’ve got to do outside of just throwing a live (batting practice),” Kennedy said. “That was more on my mind than throwing the actual live (session).
“You kind of expect that you’re going to go right into throwing live. You’ve got to get right back into it really quick. I think we all planned in our programs leading up to this point, what that would look like.”
The players haven't been with new manager Mike Matheny and the coaching staff since the last full day of spring training in Surprise, Ariz., in March. Spring training was canceled just weeks ahead of Opening Day.
The schedule the first two days at the facility has allowed for the majority of the team's 32 pitchers and 28 batters to take live batting practice, which usually doesn't happen until a couple weeks into spring training.
Kennedy worked out at home in the three-and-a-half months off, focused on maintaining and building arm strength. He said he wasn't on the pitching mound much until the end of May or early June.
Including Friday’s workout, Kennedy said he’d thrown three live batting practices in the past week
“Just seeing a hitter in the box — it was a long, long break throwing bullpens either in your backyard or some field that was not quite major-league quality. Throwing here the last couple weeks has been nice, just to throw off a major-league mound in the bullpen. Then to have hitters stand in there, especially today, has been nice, mentally relieving.”
For Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier, seeing big-league hitting in action off the bat has been a plus.
“It’s definitely quicker, but I feel like we’re more ready to go,” Dozier said. “At least, I feel like that. When you get to spring training, you know that it’s a week or a week and half before you start games. You’ve got a couple days to get your feet underneath you. When I came to Kansas City I had to start getting ready because I knew we were going to hit the ground running.”
For Matheny, "efficiency" is the word of camp. The same setup will continue on Saturday, while Sunday and Monday will not feature live batting-practice sessions. Pitchers and hitters will arrive in separate groups, and position players will rotate around, getting swings in and getting defensive work. The first intrasquad is tentatively planned for Tuesday.
“It’s all about how can we get as much work on this one field as we can,” Matheny said. “Bringing guys in and if they don’t have work to do, we’re going to get them in and get them home. That’s the intention at this point. We’re going to see how it all works out.”