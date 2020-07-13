The Kansas City Royals will play three exhibition games in advance of the 60-game MLB regular-season schedule, the club announced Monday.
The Royals will play all three games next week in Missouri, including two at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals will host the reigning AL champion Houston Astros in Kauffman Stadium at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, July 20. The teams will play again at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.
The Royals and Astros last played an exhibition game in 2015 in Houston.
The Royals will also play one game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 22, at 3:05 p.m. in Busch Stadium. This will mark the first exhibition meeting between the Royals and Cardinals since 2001.
Each game will be televised by Fox Sports Kansas City.
The Royals and Cardinals will also play a 3-game series during the regular season beginning August 24 in St. Louis before playing three more beginning September 21 in Kansas City.
Royals manager Mike Matheny, hired in October to replace the retired Ned Yost, played for the Cardinals from 2000-04 and managed the team from 2012-18.
As manager, the Cardinals went 591-474, won three division titles, made four consecutive playoff appearances and went to a World Series in 2013. He was fired in 2018 and replaced by current manager Mike Shildt.
The Royals open the regular season July 24 at Cleveland.