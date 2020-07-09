Just a few days after releasing the 2020 schedule, Major League Baseball has announced the 2021 schedule.
The Royals will open the 2021 season on April 1 at home against the Texas Rangers. It will be the first time they have began the season against a non-American League Central Division opponent since 2016, when they opened with a World Series rematch with the Mets.
The 2021 schedule has the Royals playing National League Central Division teams. The Royals will host the Brewers on May 18-19, the Pirates on May 31-June 1, the Reds on July 5-7, and the Cardinals on August 13-15. They travel to Pittsburgh on April 27-28, Milwaukee on July 20-21, St. Louis on August 6-8, and Wrigley Field in Chicago to play the Cubs August 20-22.
The Royals were scheduled to play the National League West Division teams in 2020 schedule, but that was scrapped in the revised schedule released earlier this week.
After their season-opening series at home, the Royals travel on the road the next week, playing visitor to the home opener for the Indians and White Sox. They return for a 10-game homestand against the Angels, Blue Jays, and Rays.
The All-Star break takes place July 12-15 with All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta. The Royals have a tough 10-game homestand in August where they host the Yankees, Cardinals, and Astros. The Royals close out the season October 3 against the Twins.
Game times will be determined at a later date, as will a promotional schedule.
Major League Baseball scheduled every team to open on April 1. All teams haven't had the same Opening Day since 1968. MLB also tried to have every team play its first game on the same day in 2018, but two games were postponed due to poor weather.
The New York Mets will host the cross-town Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the first time the Subway Series will take place on Sept. 11. The Yankees will host the Mets during Fourth of July weekend.