In his first game against another opponent in the friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium in nearly two years, Salvador Perez delivered a usual result.
The Royals catcher hit a solo home run with two outs in the fourth in his first game at ‘The K’ since Sept. 30, 2018, as the Royals fell 6-3 to the Houston Astros in an exhibition affair Monday.
Perez missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He struck out in his only other at bat of the night.
In his only at-bat of the night, Bubba Starling hit a two-run home run in the right to cut the deficit to 6-3. Starling is batting .387 dating back to spring training in Surprise, Arizona.
Mike Montgomery started the night with five straight balls, eventually allowing an RBI double by Alex Bregman that scored George Springer.
The Astros added four runs in the fourth with two-RBI home runs by Josh Reddick and Martin Maldonado. Montgomery allowed five runs on four hits in 3.2 innings.
The Royals finished with seven hits, with Ryan McBroom’s two-hit night leading the way.
The Royals will face the Astros at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the second exhibition contest at Kauffman Stadium.
Junis, out with COVID-19, put on IL
The Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.
The 27-year-old Junis test positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.
Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.