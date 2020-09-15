DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a homer and a double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Matthew Boyd (2-6) bounced back from a rough outing with a strong performance, throwing five-plus scoreless innings and giving up just two hits. Boyd allowed seven runs over three-plus innings in his previous start as Milwaukee beat Detroit 19-0 last week.

Jakob Junis (0-2) started in place of Danny Duffy, who missed the team’s flight to Detroit. Junis gave up five runs and seven hits over 2 1-3 innings.

Detroit had lost three straight and 10 of its last 13 games. Kansas City had won six straight.

The rebuilding Tigers (21-26) and last-place Royals (20-29) are the two teams in the AL Central with losing records, making developing prospects even more of a priority during the pandemic-shortened season.

Kansas City failed to capitalize on a good chance to score in the first inning when Whit Merrifield led off with a double and reached third on a stolen base with one out. Merrifield did not score on a play at the plate in which he did not slide after Salvador Perez hit a grounder to drawn-in shortstop Willi Castro.

Niko Goodrum, in his first at-bat after being on the 10-day injured list, hit an RBI single in the first. Jorge Bonifacio, released last year by Kansas City, followed with a two-run double to give Detroit a 3-0 lead.

That was plenty of support for Boyd, who struck out five and walked four.