The Kansas City Royals will begin the 2020 season on Friday, July 24 in Cleveland to open a baseball campaign unlike any other.
The MLB unveiled its 60-game season on Monday. It is regionally based, with each club playing 40 games against teams in its own division, and 20 Interleague games against teams in the corresponding geographical division.
The season begins with seven games on the road at Cleveland and Detroit before hosting the Chicago White Sox on July 31 for the home opener.
A home-and-home series with the Cubs follows before hosting the Minnesota Twins. The Royals’ first off day doesn’t come until August 10.
The Royals will visit former teammate Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds for two games on August 11 and 12 before a weekend trip to Minnesota and returning home for two with the Reds.
The Royals host the Twins to follow for three games beginning August 21 ahead of the I-70 rivalry, a three-game trip to St. Louis.
Kansas City will then visit the White Sox ahead of a seven-game homestand against the Indians and White Sox.
A four-game trip to Cleveland will be followed with a rare weekend visit from Pittsburgh.
A mid-week two-game set in Detroit will come September 15 and 16 before a weekend visit to Milwaukee, home of former Royal outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
The season will end with seven straight home games – three against St. Louis and four against Detroit — with the season ending September 27.
The 2020 season will open July 23 with a doubleheader featuring the Yankees visiting the Nationals and the Giants traveling to the Dodgers.
The MLB is still coming to Iowa to play at the Field of Dreams, with the White Sox and Cardinals facing off on August 13. Jackie Robinson Day, usually celebrated on April 15, has been moved to August 28.
Every game on the final day of the season will take place at 2 p.m. Central Time.