CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Friday night.

Yoan Moncada had an RBI single in the seventh, Eloy Jimenez added a two-run homer and Luis Robert also homered for the White Sox who have won 10 of their last 11 games and eight straight at home.

Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, Ryan O’Hearn drew a one-out walk off White Sox closer Alex Colome. Maikel Franco followed with a liner to left-center. The White Sox caught Franco in between first and second. First baseman Jose Abreu tried to run him down but Franco got to second base before Abreu’s diving attempt of a tag. While Abreu was sitting on the ground near second base, Abreu threw to the plate. Grandal wasn’t looking for the throw and the ball got by Grandal, allowing pinch-runner Bubba Starling to score to tie the score.

Grandal made up for everything when he broke a 5-5 tie with a leadoff homer off (1-1) Ian Kennedy in the bottom of the inning.

Colome (1-0) finished the game by getting the final four outs after blowing his first save attempt.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run home run and Whit Merrifield added a solo shot for the Royals, who have lost all four of their games to the White Sox this season.