Former Royals first baseman and designated hitter Kendrys Morales is retiring from baseball, after a career that spanned 13 seasons and seven teams.
Morales, 36, was released by the Yankees in July.
Morales defected from Cuba in 2004 and signed a six-year, $3 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels that year.
He may be best remembered for an incident in 2010, when he hit a walk-off grand slam against the Seattle Mariners on May 29. As he neared home plate to celebrate with his teammates, he jumped in the air and landed awkwardly, breaking his lower right leg.
Morales also played for the Mariners, Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays while winning a World Series title with Kansas City in 2015.
He finishes his career with 213 home runs, 740 RBIs and a .265 batting average.